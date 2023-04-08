Critical Survey: Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) vs. Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nyxoah and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nyxoah presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 152.14%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 250.69%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -1,004.67% -23.03% -19.15% Sensus Healthcare 54.44% 25.11% 20.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Nyxoah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and Sensus Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $3.25 million 59.86 -$32.90 million ($1.26) -6.19 Sensus Healthcare $44.53 million 1.77 $24.24 million $1.46 3.29

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensus Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Nyxoah on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

