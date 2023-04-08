Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target at $64.56

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.56.
Several analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.91.
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.