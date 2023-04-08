Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target at $64.56

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.91.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

