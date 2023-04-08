Analysts Set Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) PT at $24.67

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on AESI shares. Raymond James began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben M. Brigham purchased 280,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

About Atlas Energy Solutions

AESI stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

