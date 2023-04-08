FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.80). The consensus estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

ACRX stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. apricus wealth LLC increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also

