FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Cut by B. Riley

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cryoport Stock Down 0.0 %

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 619.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,726.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $234,134. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

