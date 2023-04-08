FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $5.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.19. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s FY2025 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EGLE stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $78.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.