Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Fortress Biotech, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortress Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBIO. StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 495.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

