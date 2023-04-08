BTCS Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BTCS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

BTCS stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. BTCS has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $17.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BTCS by 98.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 173,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BTCS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BTCS during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTCS by 39,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

