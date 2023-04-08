BTCS Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BTCS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BTCS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.
BTCS Stock Down 1.2 %
BTCS stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. BTCS has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $17.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.72.
BTCS Company Profile
BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
