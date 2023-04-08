Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million.

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 520,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 285,255 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $3,618,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,197,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 101,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 70,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

