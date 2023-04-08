Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.42) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of ($5.42) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($10.87). The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($10.69) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.36) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of BBBY opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.52. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63,710 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

