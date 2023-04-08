First Bank Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Bank Stock Performance

First Bank stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). First Bank had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Bank by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in First Bank by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bank by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Bank by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

