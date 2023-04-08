National Bank Financial Weighs in on IGM Financial Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

TSE IGM opened at C$39.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.13. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$33.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

