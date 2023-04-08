Hanmi Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 32.92%.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

HAFC stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $559.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 286,267 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,070,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.