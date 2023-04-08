FY2023 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million.
New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance
New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
