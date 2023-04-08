FY2023 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.27. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.71 million.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NYCB. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.