HC Wainwright Weighs in on Savara Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savara in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Savara Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Trading of Savara

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 21.98 and a current ratio of 21.98. Savara has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 3.5% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 330,813 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,426,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in Savara by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 380,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 187,480 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Savara by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,555,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 437,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

