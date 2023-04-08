Brokers Issue Forecasts for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 5.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COLB. UBS Group started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.