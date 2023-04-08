DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

FGBI stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 19.57%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

