DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Five Star Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter.

Shares of FSBC opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $31.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

