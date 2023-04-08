Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Fortescue Metals Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FSUGY. CLSA lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Fortescue Metals Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.0143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.