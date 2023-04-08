FY2023 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

K92 Mining stock opened at C$7.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.89. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.52.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

