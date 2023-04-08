Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Soligenix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Soligenix in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.20). The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is ($5.55) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Soligenix’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.
Soligenix Stock Performance
Soligenix stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.75. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.
Soligenix Company Profile
Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
