Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Soligenix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Soligenix in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.20). The consensus estimate for Soligenix’s current full-year earnings is ($5.55) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Soligenix’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Soligenix Stock Performance

Soligenix stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.75. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Institutional Trading of Soligenix

Soligenix Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

