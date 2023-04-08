Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sunrun in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sunrun’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Sunrun Trading Down 2.3 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 2,235.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $903,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $903,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,034 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.