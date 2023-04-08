Anglo American plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Anglo American’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anglo American from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.71) to GBX 3,300 ($40.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,528.57.

Anglo American Stock Down 0.6 %

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Shares of NGLOY opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.