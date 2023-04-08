Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42). The consensus estimate for SCYNEXIS’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCYX. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 27.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 285,834 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

