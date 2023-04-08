I-Mab to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.60) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for I-Mab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for I-Mab’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on I-Mab from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on I-Mab from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on I-Mab from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of IMAB opened at $3.85 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $16.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in I-Mab by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 770.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 338,675 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

