FY2023 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $17.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.01. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $17.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $17.62 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.32.

NYSE:MTB opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.13. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

