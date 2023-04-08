Comparing CI&T (CINT) and Its Peers

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CI&T to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CI&T and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1439 2559 83 2.58

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.05%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 27.38%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CI&T and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.72% -7.94% -0.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CI&T and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 29.17 CI&T Competitors $2.12 billion $176.25 million 21.12

CI&T’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

CI&T has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s competitors have a beta of 2.45, meaning that their average share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T competitors beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

