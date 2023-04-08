Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity

NYSE BROS opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -314.77 and a beta of 2.66. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.