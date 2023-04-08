William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.49 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,273,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,268,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,998,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $19,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.