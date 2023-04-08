Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAL. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 521,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

