Comerica (NYSE:CMA) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Head to Head Survey

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Rating) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Comerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A Comerica 30.72% 20.75% 1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First National of Nebraska and Comerica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A Comerica 2 7 10 1 2.50

Volatility & Risk

Comerica has a consensus target price of $74.28, indicating a potential upside of 79.93%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comerica has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Comerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National of Nebraska and Comerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comerica $3.74 billion 1.45 $1.15 billion $8.47 4.87

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comerica pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Comerica pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Comerica has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Comerica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Comerica beats First National of Nebraska on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. The Retail Bank segment includes personal financial services, consisting of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering and mortgage loan origination, and offers consumer products, including deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking, and brokerage services. The Finance segment includes the corporation’s securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities. The Other segment includes the income and expense impact of equity and cash, tax benefits, charges of an unusual or infrequ

