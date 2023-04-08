Analysts Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Price Target at $749.62

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $750.85.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

BLK stock opened at $656.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $685.96 and a 200-day moving average of $680.15. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

