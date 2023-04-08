Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Price Target at $69.63

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.63.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

SR opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day moving average is $69.40. Spire has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Spire by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Spire by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

