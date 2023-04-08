Analysts Set Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target at $53.18

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.18.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.63. Methanex has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 271.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 627,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 810.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 315,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

