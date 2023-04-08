Analysts Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target at $71.92

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,937. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

