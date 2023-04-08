Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price at $300.88

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.88.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ENPH opened at $191.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.57 and its 200 day moving average is $254.48. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
