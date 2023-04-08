Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price at $300.88

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,836,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $191.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.57 and its 200 day moving average is $254.48. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

