Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $128.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.70.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

