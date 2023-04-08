Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Target Price at C$31.65

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

TSE:FM opened at C$31.59 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.16.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.