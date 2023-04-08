So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) vs. DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Financial Contrast

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

So-Young International has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleDown Interactive has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and DoubleDown Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $182.38 million 1.50 -$9.50 million ($0.10) -25.90 DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million 1.21 -$233.98 million ($4.72) -1.67

Profitability

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoubleDown Interactive. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares So-Young International and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International -5.64% -2.80% -2.18% DoubleDown Interactive -72.88% 2.90% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for So-Young International and DoubleDown Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

So-Young International currently has a consensus price target of $2.78, suggesting a potential upside of 7.34%. DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 135.37%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than So-Young International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.5% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

So-Young International beats DoubleDown Interactive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

(Get Rating)

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About DoubleDown Interactive

(Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.