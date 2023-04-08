Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 516.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 516.83 ($6.42).
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.46) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.71) to GBX 546 ($6.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($7.00) to GBX 560 ($6.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Insider Activity at Aviva
In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,775.19). In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £5,455.38 ($6,775.19). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.17), for a total transaction of £1,341,055.04 ($1,665,493.09). 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Aviva Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,157.89%.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
