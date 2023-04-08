Comparing SES AI (SES) and Its Peers

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SES AI to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -13.85 SES AI Competitors $670.67 million $8.43 million 4.05

Volatility and Risk

SES AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

SES AI has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SES AI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 77 464 1006 51 2.65

SES AI presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.40%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 44.20%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

SES AI competitors beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

