Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) PT at $366.62

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.62.

NWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 380 ($4.72) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.85) to GBX 330 ($4.10) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.84) to GBX 380 ($4.72) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 4,509,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,157,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,855,000 after acquiring an additional 305,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,400,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after acquiring an additional 234,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 576,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NWG opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.28.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2399 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

