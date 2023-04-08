Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) PT at $110.86

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.86.

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 819,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 153,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.04%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

