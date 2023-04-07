Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 162 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $339.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.87.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

