United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

