United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 769 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.25.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

