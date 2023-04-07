Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $198.57 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

