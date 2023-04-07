Ballast Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

UNH stock opened at $512.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.05.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.