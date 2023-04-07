Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 46 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 8,608 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.44.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $512.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $478.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

