PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.21. The company has a market cap of $253.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

